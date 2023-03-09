MRPL inks Master Research Alliance pact with IICT for collaborative R&D

March 09, 2023 09:14 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - MANGALURU

Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd. (MRPL) and Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (IICT), a Council of Scientific and Industrial Research lab under Ministry of Science and Technology, entered into a Master Research Alliance Agreement for collaborative research on Tuesday at Hyderabad.

A release from MRPL said the agreement was signed in the presence of Union Minister of State for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh, MRPL director (refineries) Sanjay Varma, and IICT director D. Srinivasa Reddy. MRPL group general manager (Technical Services) H.C. Sathyanarayana, and IICT Business Development Research Management Chair Shailaja signed the pact.

MRPL and IICT will work towards a number of collaborative R&D areas, including valorisation of low value refinery streams, CO2 capture etc. under the Master Research Alliance Agreement. The partnership is in line with India’s ambitious environmental plans and its Panchamrita promises to the World, which include achieving net zero emissions by the year 2070, reducing the country’s carbon intensity and emissions and promoting clean energy.

MRPL has taken major steps in the domain of sustainable fuel production. It is setting up feed-agnostic 2G ethanol plant of 60 KLPD capacity and is in the process of setting-up first in the country 20 KLPD bio-ATF plant integrated with the refinery. MRPL has recently signed an MOU with Defence Ministry for setting up Bio-ATF plant in its refinery complex.