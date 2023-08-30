HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

MRPL bags global water management company award

August 30, 2023 11:00 pm | Updated 11:00 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Union Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Kaushal Kishore presenting the Energy and Environment Foundation Global Water Management Company of the Year 2023 Award to Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd. officials in New Delhi on August 25.

Union Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Kaushal Kishore presenting the Energy and Environment Foundation Global Water Management Company of the Year 2023 Award to Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd. officials in New Delhi on August 25. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd. (MRPL) has bagged the Energy and Environment Foundation (EEF) Global Water Management Company of the Year 2023 Award.

Union Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Kaushal Kishore presented the award to MRPL General Manager (Operations) Venkatesh M. Nayak and Engineer Arpit Gaur at New Delhi on August 25, said a release.

This award is being given to every industrial sector to recognise organisations taking responsibility to contribute towards conservation and protection of natural resources. MRPL was chosen for the award for its innovative practices and approach towards watermanagement.

The water conservation efforts undertaken by the refinery during the summer months of April to June 2023 to reduce its fresh water dependence not only helped company’s sustainability, but also benefited Mangaluru residents. MRPL reduced its dependence on fresh water by utilising treated city sewage, desalinated water and internally recycled effluent for its operations.

Related Topics

Karnataka / Mangalore

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.