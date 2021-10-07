Moral policing: Two arrested for assault on youth

He was allegedly targeted for speaking with three women

In yet another case of 'moral policing' in Dakshina Kannada, Mangaluru police arrested two youths for allegedly assaulting a man for speaking with three women.

The arrested persons are Jayaprakash and Pruthvi, who work as daily wage employees in the Dakshina Kannada Cooperative Milk Producers Union's plant in Kulashekara.

According to the complaint filed by Muhammed P.V., 23, a native of Kannur in Kerala, he was riding his motorcycle with his friend Pranav on October 6 heading towards their room in Lalbagh after having dinner in Kankanady. On the way, he spoke to his woman friend near a sweet stall. Then he stopped his two-wheeler near a motorcycle showroom in Kadri around 10 p.m. where he met two women, who were his classmates.

As they were speaking, two persons came on a motorcycle and asked the names of the two men. After Muhammed identified himself, the duo allegedly abusued him for speaking with a women from another community and slapped him. Soon, police arrived at the spot.

Following a complaint by Muhammed, Mangaluru East police traced the two persons and arrested them for offences under Sections 153A (promoting enmity between classes), 341, 323, 504 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code.

The two arrested persons were produced in court on October 7.