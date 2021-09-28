Five arrested for alleged moral policing near Mangaluru

The Surathkal police have arrested five persons for confronting and assaulting three students near the NITK toll plaza on NH 66 in an alleged act of moral policing. Mangaluru Police Commissioner N. Shashi Kumar confirmed the arrest of five persons.
In his complaint to the Surathkal police on September 26, one of the students said he was in a vehicle along with another male and a female. They are students of a medical college in Deralakatte. They were returning after a trip to Manipal and Malpe in neighbouring Udupi district.
Around 6.30 p.m., they were waylaid by some unknown persons riding motorcycles near the NITK toll gate. The group of men asked the students their names and religion. Thereafter, the accused assaulted them by hand and scolded them in foul language, the complainant said.
In a video that went viral on social media on September 27, the group could be seen confronting the occupants of a four-wheeler. The group allegedly suspected the two men and woman of belonging to different religions.
A traffic police inspector of the Mangaluru police, who happened to be passing by, intervened and told the group to step away from the trio.
Based on the complaint, the Surathkal police registered an FIR and arrested the accused.