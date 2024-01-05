Moily Kere turns back to a slush pool due to lack of maintenance

January 05, 2024 09:30 pm | Updated 09:31 pm IST - MANGALURU

Moily Kere at Mahakalipadpu in Bolara which was turned into a fresh waterbody from a slush pool by Mangaluru Urban Development Authority (MUDA), is slowly becoming a slush pool again following complete lack of maintenance.

D. Vedavyasa Kamath, Mangaluru City South MLA, had initiated the rejuvenation of the small tank, located next to a plywood factory and now the new four-lane Morgan’s Gate-Jeppinamogaru Junction with NH 66 Road. It was one among eight tanks in his constituency that saw complete rejuvenation in 2023. The MLA had got MUDA to bear the cost of Moily Kere rejuvenation project which is ₹50 lakh.

The tank had become a slush pool with the flow of sewage from nearby houses even as it was covered by thick weeds and vegetation. People had been complaining about unbearable stench even as they fought the mosquito menace in vain. Once spread over 92 cents, the tank area had shrunk to about 50 cents due to encroachment. MUDA cleaned the tank, constructed an embankment, and put a walking track in place with railings. The work was complete in April last.

Residents of the area now blame the Mangaluru City Corporation for its failure to prevent sewage flow into the tank, because of which the water has become black with hyacinth growth. Walking tracks are covered with shrubs with hardly any people visiting the open space.

Area Councillor P.S. Bhanumathi admitted the tank was in bad shape and said MCC should have maintained it. She would discuss the issue with the Mayor and officials concerned.

MCC Ruling Party Chief Whip Premananda Shetty had in the recent Council meeting raised the issue of the lack of an underground drainage system in the locality and urged the Corporation to address the issue. He told The Hindu on Friday, January 5, that officials have now identified a location to build a pump house to pump out sewage from the locality to the treatment plant. Meanwhile, MUDA has to officially hand over the tank to MCC, he said.