MLC election: Mustering begins in DK-Udupi constituency

Administration begins process of conducting biennial elections to Karnataka Legislative Council

Mustering process for the biennial elections to Karnataka Legislative Council from Dakshina Kannada-Udupi local bodies’ constituency commenced at Mangaluru and Udupi on December 9 morning.

Officials reporting for duty at the mustering centre in the taluk panchayat office in Mangaluru, Dakshina Kannada district on December 9, 2021. | Photo Credit: MANJUNATH H.S.

Officials were provided ballot boxes, ballot papers and other required material. Udupi Deputy Commissioner M. Kurma Rao visited the mustering centre at the Udupi Taluk Office.

Poll officials checking ballot boxes at the mustering centre in the taluk panchayat office in Mangaluru, Dakshina Kannada district on December 9, 2021. | Photo Credit: MANJUNATH H.S.

The constituency has 2,916 male and 3,124 female voters. Nooth No. 26 in Udupi district has the lowest number of voters (4) followed by Booth No. 358 in Dakshina Kannada (5), according to information shared by Returning Officer and DK Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra.

Booth No. 211 in Dakshina Kannada has the highest number of voters (68). In Udupi district, Booth No. 1 has the highest number of voters (44).

Of the total 6,040 voters, 5,699 have taken both the doses of COVID-19 vaccine, 300 one dose and 41 have not taken any vaccine.

Poll officials leaving the mustering centre in the taluk panchayat office in Mangaluru, Dakshina Kannada district, and heading to their allotted voting booths with ballot boxes on December 9, 2021. | Photo Credit: MANJUNATH H.S.

In all, 1,284 polling officers, 428 Group D personnel, 389 videographers and 389 police personnel will be deployed at 389 polling stations in the two districts.

The ballot boxes would be kept in three strongrooms at the counting centre — Rosario College, Pandeshwar, Mangaluru — while 14 tables will be set up to count the votes.

Dakshina Kannada district Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra at the mustering centre in the taluk panchayat office in Mangaluru on December 9, 2021 to oversee preparations for the biennial elections to Karnataka Legislative Council from Dakshina Kannada-Udupi local bodies’ constituency .

Minister for Social and Backward Classes Welfare Kota Srinivas Poojary is contesting as the BJP candidate, KPCC vice-president Manjunath Bhandary is the Congress candidate while Shafi Bellare is the SDPI candidate.