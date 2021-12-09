All set for Council elections tomorrow; three in the fray

All is set for holding elections to the Legislative Council from the dual-member local authorities constituency of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi on Friday. In all, three candidates are in the fray.

Polling will be conducted from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Counting will take place on December 14 at Rosario Pre University and Degree College at Pandeshwar here.

The constituency has a total of 6,040 voters — 3,123 women and 2,917 men. Dakshina Kannada has 3,535 voters — 1,825 women and 1,710 men and Udupi has 2,505 voters — 1,298 women and 1,207 men.

The BJP has fielded Minister for Social Welfare and Backward Classes Welfare and the incumbent member of the Council Kota Srinivas Poojary in the election for the fourth term in a row. Mr. Poojary was first elected to the Council in the 2008 byelection.

The Congress has fielded vice-president of its State unit and a novice in Manjunath Bhandary by replacing its incumbent member in the Council K. Prathapchandra Shetty who was elected to the Council for three terms since 2003.

Mr. Bhandary, who is also the Chairman of Sahyadri College of Engineering and Management, had contested unsuccessfully against B.S. Yediyurappa of the BJP in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections from Shivamogga constituency.

The Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) is facing the election in the constituency for the first time by fielding Shafi Bellare as its candidate.

The BJP has announced that it has asked the elected members supporting the BJP not to cast their second preferential vote.

The constituency has 389 polling stations with 231 in Dakshina Kannada and 158 in Udupi. Of the total polling stations, 115 are sensitive and 29 hypersensitive. Of the sensitive stations, 89 are in Dakshina Kannada and 26 in Udupi. Again, Dakshina Kannada has 27 hypersensitive stations and Udupi two such stations.

The polling station in Yadamoge Gram Panchayat of Udupi district has the lowest number of voters at four. Polling stations at Madappady Gram Panchayat and Konaje Gram Panchayat in Dakshina Kannada have five voters each.

The polling station at Mangaluru City Corporation office has the highest number of voters — 68 in Dakshina Kannada. Shiruru Gram Panchyat office polling station in Udupi has the highest number of voters — 44 — in that district.

A majority of voters are gram panchayat members. The 377 gram panchayats in the constituency have 5,677 voters. Mangaluru City Coorporation has 68 voters and the three city municipal councils in the constituency have 105 voters. In addition, four town municipal councils have 120 members and four town panchayats 70 members.

Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra is the Returning Officer.