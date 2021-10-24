MIT students launch digital platform to link blood donors and patients

‘Initiative will go to a long way in meeting the blood shortage in the country’

Students of the Manipal Institute of Technology (MIT), a wing of Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) in collaboration with KMC, Manipal, launched a digital platform ‘Sociio Ichor’ on Saturday for connecting donors with patients in need of blood.

The platform also displays live requests of the patients who are in need of blood and its components. The potential donor can register on the platform to get connected to the patients in need.

The platform has put all digital privacy measures in place to keep the donors and the receivers’ information safe. Starting from Manipal, the team envisions to spread across the nation and implement blood delivery system in its future plans.

Speaking at the launch, Pro Chancellor of MAHE H. S. Ballal said that the initiative will go to a long way in meeting the blood shortage in the country.

Vice-Chancellor M.D. Venkatesh said that the platform will make a huge difference in meeting the demand for blood in the country.

A registration form is available on the site which can be filled by donors willing to donate blood. This information is carefully handled by the team, making sure no privacy breach occurs. When a blood request is received, the donor compatible with the blood type of the patient is notified. If no donor is found, then a search for live donors is initiated.

The team of Sociio Ichor consisted Manorath Khanna, Mohammed Dilshaad Uzair, Abhishek Gupta, Pratik Shewkani, Amulya Kollipara, Insha Manowar, Nivedita Singh, and Yash Aryan.