Minister, MLAs appeal to people to maintain peace

Minister in-charge of Dakshina Kannada Kota Srinivasa Poojary, MLAs D. Vedavyas Kamath and U.T. Khader on Thursday appealed to the people to maintain peace in the city.

Mangaluru Khazi Twaka Ahmed Musliyar also appealed to the people to maintain peace.

In a statement, Mr. Poojary said that people should not pay heed to rumours. Nobody should take the law into their hands. All communities should cooperate in maintaining peace.

In a release, Mr. Kamath requested the people not to pay heed to any rumours going round since violence broke out in one part of the city and not get instigated by such rumours.

He said that Mangaluru was calm since the past one-and-a-half years. “Let there be no unrest again,” he added. People should not indulge in any act of infusing fear among their fellow brethren, he said.

In a statement, Mr. Khader said that people should maintain peace for cordial living.

Condemning the police action and lathi-charge, Mr. Khader said that notwithstanding the Chief Minister’s instruction not to resort to lathi-charge on the protesters, the police did it and opened fire on the protesters.

Mr. Khader said that the government should give compensation to two persons who died in the violence. The injured should also be given compensation, he added.