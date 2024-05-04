GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

MIA receives hoax bomb threat, case booked

May 04, 2024 08:57 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The Mangaluru City police have registered a case against an unknown person who had sent an email to the mail ID of Mangaluru International Airport, allegedly threatening to place explosives inside the airport and aircrafts.

In the complaint, Mangaluru International Airport Chief Security Officer K.G. Monesh said on April 29 at 9.37 a.m., a mail at the airport email ID, sent from 666darktiad666@gmail.com, mentioned that the sender had set out bombs in the airport. Three explosives have been placed in a few aircrafts and they will explode at any time. The sender further stated that they intended to cause more fatality and ‘Terrorizers 111’ group was behind this act.

The police said similar threat emails have been sent to 25 other airports across the country.

The Bajpe police took permission of the jurisdictional magistrate to register the compliant for the offence punishable under Section 507 of Indian Penal Code.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.