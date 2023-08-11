MIA handles 1,62,667 passengers in July, highest during current financial year

August 11, 2023 10:41 pm | Updated 10:41 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Mangaluru International Airport has handled the highest number of passengers, 1,62,667, domestic and International, during the current financial year in July.

As many as 1,07,455 domestic passengers and 55,212 International passengers used the airport during the month, said a release.

This is the second highest number of passengers the airport handled since commercial operation date (COD) of October 31, 2020.

The airport in May 2022 handled 1,67,180 passengers, which was the highest since COD.

MIA in the first four months of FY 2023-24 handled 24,037 more passengers at 6,20,553 compared to 5,96,516 passengers in the corresponding period in 2022-23. This includes 1,40,633 passengers in April (1,46,080 in April 2022), 1,61,857 in May (1,67,180), 1,55,396 in June (1,39,331) and 1,62,667 in July (1,43,925).

The airport at present provides direct domestic connectivity to Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Pune and through connectivity to Ranchi with IndiGo and Air India operating exclusively to Mumbai.

On the International front, the airport provides direct connection to Abu Dhabi, Bahrain, Dammam, Doha, Dubai, Kuwait, and Muscat and one through flight to Bahrain via Kannur. Air India Express has near monopoly on flights to the International destinations.

The MIA is coordinating with Indian carriers to introduce new International flights to Jeddah and Sharjah with additional frequency planned for Doha, Abu Dhabi, and Kuwait.

Bilateral limitations to overseas destinations have affected the move by Indian carriers to introduce additional flights and MIA has been no exception to this. Despite this, the airport was making all efforts to woo airlines to use available slots in an optimal manner.

The airport has also registered an increase in handling of domestic cargo after integrated cargo terminal (ICT) became operational on May 1, 2023.

It handled 246 tonnes of assorted cargo in May, 332 tonnes in June and 376 tonnes in July. Most of the cargo handled at ICT was outbound with 229 tonnes in May, 306 tonnes in June and 354 tonnes in July. The inbound cargo largely comprises of e-commerce items, stationery, and post office mail.