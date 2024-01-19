GIFT a SubscriptionGift
MIA adjudged best airport in under ‘five million passengers’ category at Wings India event

Handling 19,27,466 passengers in the calendar year 2023, the airport records a 14.17% growth vis-a-vis calendar year 2022 when it handled 16,88,287 passengers

January 19, 2024 08:47 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Union Minister for Civil Aviation and Steel Jyotiraditya Scindia presenting the award to a representative from Mangaluru International Airport at the Wings India 2024 awards ceremony held in Hyderabad on Thursday, January 18.

Union Minister for Civil Aviation and Steel Jyotiraditya Scindia presenting the award to a representative from Mangaluru International Airport at the Wings India 2024 awards ceremony held in Hyderabad on Thursday, January 18. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) was adjudged the best airport in the under ‘Five million passengers category’ at Wings India 2024, the four-day Asia’s largest Civil Aviation Exhibition being held in Hyderabad from Thursday, January 18.

Union Minister for Civil Aviation and Steel Jyotiraditya Scindia presented the award to MIA representatives at the event, jointly organised by the Ministry of Civil Aviation, Airports Authority of India and the Federation of Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Thursday, said a release.

Handling 19,27,466 passengers in the calendar year 2023, the airport recorded a 14.17% growth vis-a-vis calendar year 2022 when it handled 16,88,287 passengers. MIA handled its highest-ever passengers in December 2023, since commercial operation date of October 31, 2020, by handling 2,03,654 passengers.

The airport has taken steadfast steps to emerge as a public asset of choice for people of coastal districts of Karnataka and neighbouring district of Kasaragod in Kerala. A good customer satisfaction rating and minimal passenger complaints per 1,000 passengers reaffirms the airport’s commitment to ensuring passenger satisfaction and convenience. The airport has steadily increased the number of F&B and retail outlets both within and on its premises.

Thrust on smooth operations with supporting infrastructure, enhanced passenger experience, services, MIA Super App (Adani One), customer relation management tool for quick resolution of online passenger grievances, passenger engagement activities, environment friendly measures, multiple awards are the initiatives that pushed MIA’s case before the jury for the best airport award. “MIA shall continue and better these endeavors in 2024,” the airport spokesperson said.

