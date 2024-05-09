GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Media should exercise caution in usage of words, says P.L. Dharma

Published - May 09, 2024 08:16 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Mangalore University Vice-Chancellor P.L. Dharma on Thursday said the media should be careful about the usage of words as they have the capability to build a good society encompassing all the evils in society.

He was speaking after presenting the Pa Go (Padyana Gopalakrishna Bhat) Award instituted by the Dakshina Kannada Union of Working Journalists to journalist K.M. Ismail Kandakare here. Media that could form a model society should create more academic awareness among the young generation, Mr. Dharma felt.

The award has been instituted in memory of the late Bhat, who was a journalist.

Senior journalist Chidambara Baikampady recalled his association with the late Bhat and said journalists should work in the present having knowledge of the past for a better future. Mr. Kandakere said the media should focus more on issues concerning rural India.

Union president Srinivas Nayak Indaje and others were present.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.