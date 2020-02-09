Mangaluru

Mechanic killed in accident on Pumpwell flyover

One of the cars that was involved in the accident in Mangaluru on Saturday.

One of the cars that was involved in the accident in Mangaluru on Saturday.   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A week after the Pumpwell flyover was opened to traffic, a man was killed in an accident on it on Saturday evening.

According to the traffic police, a car, going from Nanthoor to Thokkottu, crossed the median and crashed into another car coming from the opposite direction. The impact of the crash was such that one of the cars, later, fell from the flyover down onto the service road.

A mechanic in the car, heading to Nanthoor, was injured and later died in a hospital. The police have identified the deceased as Praveen J. Fernandes, 45. He was from Bajal in the city and is survived by his wife, and two children, the police said, adding that Ramesh Mendon, another person in Praveen’s car, was also injured.

The police said that in the other car that was heading to Thokkottu, there were five persons and they suffered serious injuries.

The police suspect that rash and negligent driving by the driver of the car heading to Thokkottu could be the reason for the accident.

The Mangaluru Traffic South Station police have registered a case.

