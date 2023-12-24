MCF conducts on-site mock drill at its Urea Plant

December 24, 2023 08:38 am | Updated 08:38 am IST - MANGALURU

Mangalore Chemicals and Fertilizers Ltd. (MCFL) conducted the 49th on-site Emergency Mock drill on Thursday, December 21, at its Urea Plant for a scenario of Ammonia leak from a pipeline flange joint.

The drill was conducted in the presence of M.S. Mahadev, Dy. Director of Factories, and Vijaya Kumar Pujar, District Disaster Management Professional. Sunil Kumar, Station Officer, Karnataka Fire and Emergency Services, Aparna, Medical Officer, PHC Kulai, Sundarraj, Sub-Inspector of Police (Traffic), Mangaluru North and B.A. Khader Shah, District Information Officer were also present to witness the drill.

External observers from M/s. GAIL (India) Ltd. and MRPL were present at the site to witness and evaluate the Mock drill. The drill lasted for about 20 minutes and was managed well by MCF’s Fire and Safety and auxiliary teams. Mutual aid assistance was obtained from New Mangalore Port Authority, MRPL and KIOCL Ltd. and their fire teams also participated in the drill.

A review meeting was held at the end of the drill in the presence of MCF Management team, authorities and guests from neighbouring industries, wherein observers shared their feedback. Mr. Mahadev and Mr. Pujar congratulated MCF for conducting a well planned mock drill and stressed upon the importance of such mock drills in developing capability to respond to real time scenarios. S. Girish, MCF’s Chief Manufacturing Officer spoke on the occasion and reiterated MCF’s commitment towards continual improvement in emergency management systems.