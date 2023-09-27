HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

MCC panel to review steps taken by mushroom factory to stop foul smell

A.C. Vinayraj of the Congress said that the corporation/council has no legal power to take any action against the mushroom factory

September 27, 2023 01:13 am | Updated 01:13 am IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Mayor Sudheer Shetty Kannur speaking at the Mangaluru City Corporation council meeting on Tuesday.

Mayor Sudheer Shetty Kannur speaking at the Mangaluru City Corporation council meeting on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: H.S. Manjunath

The council of the Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) in its meeting on Tuesday decided to constitute a committee to review whether White Grove Agri LLP, a mushroom factory, at Vamanjoor followed all conditions set by a technical committee constituted by the Deputy Commissioner of Dakshina Kannada to stop the foul smell emanating from the factory.

The council decided to take a decision on a memorandum submitted to the civic body by Mangaluru City North MLA Y. Bharat Shetty to do the needful to shift the factory to an industrial area or shut it down permanently as it is in residential area, based on the report of the committee to be constituted by the corporation.

The council decided to include scientific experts in addition to the senior councillors from the ruling and Opposition parties, NGO representatives and local representatives in the committee. Till then, the council decided, no decision on the memorandum should be taken.

Apparently former Congress MLA of Mangaluru City South who was also a former Commissioner of the MCC is a partner of the mushroom company.

Hemalatha Saliyan, councillor of Tiruvail ward in whose jurisdiction the factory is operational, said that foul smell emanating from the factory is unbearable and people have been demanding action against it to stop the foul smell. Since the factory is in residential area local people are agitated.

The Congress councillors led by the Leader of the Opposition Congress in the council T. Praveenchandra Alva argued against taking a decision on shifting the factory to an industrial area or permanently closing it down. They said that since the factory has now adopted latest technology available to mitigate the foul smell it should be given a chance to control the foul smell. Mr. Alva claimed that the factory is a source of livelihood for 200 families and it has curbed the foul smell up to an extent of 90%.

A.C. Vinayraj of the Congress said that the corporation/council has no legal power to take any action against the factory.

The MLA told the council that when he visited the area recently he could not stand there for even 15 minutes and developed the vomiting sensation. “The foul smell is causing mental stress and mental disturbance,” Dr. Shetty said.

The MLA said that since the corporation is the custodian of the area it should be double check whether the conditions set by the technical committee have been adhered to by the factory.

“There is a problem it should be addressed,” Dr. Shetty said adding that there is no political motive and he did not want to politicise it.

Related Topics

Mangalore / Karnataka

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.