MCC begins using new vehicles for solid waste collection, transportation

December 26, 2023 06:37 pm | Updated 06:37 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Mangaluru City Corporation on Tuesday began using the new vehicles for the door-to-door collection and transportation of solid waste generated in the city.

Speaking after commissioning the 153 vehicles purchased for the purpose under ₹27.15-crore Swachh Bharat Mission grants, Mayor Sudheer Shetty Kannur said the vehicles comprised 107 jeep tippers, 30 tippers, and 16 compactors. All of them have been fitted with GPS equipment.

Mr. Shetty said that presently the corporation has hired the services of drivers and loaders of Antony Waste Handling Cell Pvt Ltd., which so far collected and transported the solid waste for the corporation, for the new vehicles.

The corporation has invited a bid for hiring the human resource, drivers and loaders, for operating the vehicles. Until the bid is finalised the civic body will utilise the services of drivers and loaders of the company.

He said that 10 health inspectors will supervise the solid waste management, including the collection and transportation of waste using new vehicles.

The GPS fitted to the vehicles will be linked to command control centre, Lalbagh, where their movement can be monitored. In addition, their movement can also be monitored by downloading a mobile app, the Mayor added.