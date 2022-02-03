Mangaluru

Mangaluru Rly. region gets ₹39.15 crore

The Union Budget 2022-23 has allocated ₹39.15 crore for various works in Mangaluru Railway Region.

For the ongoing line doubling work between Mangaluru Junction and Panambur including the Kulashekara tunnel, the budget has earmarked ₹35 crore, as per the Pink Book for Southern Railway released by the Railway Ministry on Wednesday.

Similarly, ₹2.4 crore has been allocated for the line doubling work between Netravathi Cabin and Mangaluru Central Station, which is almost complete.

Towards the much-needed demand for construction of additional platforms at the Central, the budget has allocated ₹1.5 crore. Construction of the new pit lines is under way and scheduled for completion this month. Thereafter, the Railways will take up work on the new platforms, 4 and 5.

The budget has also earmarked ₹25 lakh for developing the second entry on Attavara side for the Central Station.


