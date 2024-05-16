GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Mangaluru International Airport reunites missing woman with family

Published - May 16, 2024 09:03 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Relatives of the missing woman thank police for ensuring her safe return at Mangaluru International Airport.

Relatives of the missing woman thank police for ensuring her safe return at Mangaluru International Airport. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Stakeholders at Mangaluru International Airport acted in unison with a sense of purpose to unite a missing and disturbed woman with her family late on May 14, 2024. Security supervisor and staff, customer service and guest relations executives, Airport Security Group personnel of CISF, with duty terminal manager and an executive in the Security Department, coordinated with local law enforcement agency to ensure safe and happy ending.

The woman hired an autorickshaw from the Kadri area of the city and reached the airport on her own. The woman’s family, realising she was missing, in the interim, had filed a missing person complaint with the jurisdictional Mangaluru East police station. Later, when the woman, pacing around was not able to explain reasons for her presence to the security personnel and kept insisting that people would come to receive her, they sensed that something was amiss and monitored her, a release from the airport said.

The duty terminal manager informed the stakeholders concerned about the situation. The customer service and guest relations executives along with CISF woman officer on duty kept company with the woman till such time the issue was resolved. They offered her water and refreshments. Personnel of Bajpe police station who arrived on a request from the duty terminal manager, informed their counterparts from Mangaluru East Police Station about the presence of this woman, whom they knew was missing, at the airport.

Shortly thereafter, relatives of the woman arrived from the city. After taking due permission from police authorities from both police stations, they took her home, the release added.

The compassion and care shown by all at the airport ensured that the woman, who briefly went missing giving them anxious moments, was reunited with her family, the airport said.

