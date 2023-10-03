HamberMenu
Mangaluru International Airport makes steady progress in cargo handling

It handled 1,676.21 tonnes of domestic cargo in five months since the inauguration of integrated cargo terminal on May 1, 2023

October 03, 2023 08:35 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Claws of crabs meant for overseas market being carefully tied as part of cargo handling at Mangaluru International Airport.

Claws of crabs meant for overseas market being carefully tied as part of cargo handling at Mangaluru International Airport. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Marine exporter with the crate containing crabs at Mangaluru International Airport.

Marine exporter with the crate containing crabs at Mangaluru International Airport. | Photo Credit: MANJUNATH HS

The integrated cargo terminal (ICT) of Mangaluru International Airport handled 1,676.21 tonnes of domestic cargo – both inbound and outbound – in five months since its inauguration on May 1 up to September 30.

Of the total cargo handled, 1,560.23 tonnes constituted outbound cargo and the remaining were inbound.

Post office mail from various stakeholders dominates bulk of the outbound cargo. General cargo, valuables, marine products, ornamental fish form a minor part of the cargo handled. The inbound cargo on the other hand has an almost equal spread of post office mail, valuables, machinery parts, medical supplies, medical equipment. The ICT has also handled for variety the occasional parcels of fruits and vegetables, and excess baggage that travelling passengers had booked as cargo, an airport release said on October 3.

“The streamlined approach to handling cargo is one of the major commitments that the airport had given to the local trade body – the Kanara Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) at a recent interaction meeting with their members,” the airport spokesperson said. “Efforts are on to start international cargo operations as demanded by KCCI. This will become operational once the airport receives Customs clearance/custodianship for export handling,” the spokesperson added.

In the interim, local marine product exporters are using the ICT to route their products to overseas clientele. Fayaz Ahmed, one such exporter who ships marine products in general and crabs in particular to China via Kolkata says the cargo terminal is a boon for his ilk. “Crabs fetch a premium in the China market. The assistance given by the airport in speedy and timely dispatch of such cargo will encourage exporters to use this facility regularly,” the release quoted Mr. Ahmed.

