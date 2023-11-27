HamberMenu
Mangaluru International Airport bags two national awards

November 27, 2023 08:58 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
The leadership team of Mangaluru International Airport celebrates the distinguished awards bagged by the airport over the weekend.

The leadership team of Mangaluru International Airport celebrates the distinguished awards bagged by the airport over the weekend. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) won two national awards of repute over the weekend, one for the ongoing efforts at environment excellence and the other for professionalism in procurement and supply chain.

MIA, in a statement here, said the awards underline the airport’s endeavour outlined in the Vision 2025 statement to make it the safest, secure, customer-friendly and eco-friendly aviation hub.

Greentech Foundation, New Delhi, conferred MIA with the 23rd Greentech Environment Excellence Award 2023 at Sonmarg in Jammu and Kashmir. Shridhar Mahavarkar from the environment and sustainability team of the airport received the award from N. Sridhar, CMD, Singareni Collieries Company Ltd., recently.

MIA said the award reflects efforts made by the airport in overall environment and sustainability functions. This was by way of helping to improve the management of natural resources, demonstrating new ways to tackle climate change, and raising awareness of emerging environmental challenges.

The awards serve as an inspiration for transformative action, business excellence and environment management across the world.

The techno-commercial (TC) team of the airport bagged the professionalism in procurement and supply chain award at the ISM India conference and CPO Award 2023 held at Mumbai recently. MIA had submitted nominations under four categories and bagged the first place in excellence in suppliers’ relationship management. It also bagged runner-up award in outstanding leader in procurement (Mahesh Bundel, head TC), Excellence in procurement transformation and cross functional collaboration at this event.

