Mangalureans mourn martyrdom of Capt. Pranjal

November 24, 2023 12:27 am | Updated 12:27 am IST - MANGALURU

Mangalureans mourned the death of Capt. M.V. Pranjal, 28, who was killed in an encounter with terrorists in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday.

The son of former Managing Director of Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd., (MRPL) M.V. Venkatesh and Anuradha Venkatesh, Capt. Pranjal had his early education at the Delhi Public School on the MRPL campus in Mangaluru.

He did his pre-university course in Mahesh PU College in Mangaluru and got into the National Defence Academy thereafter. He did his engineering at the NDA and was commissioned in the Rashtriya Rifles.

MRPL said, “Team MRPL extolls the brave sacrifice of our martyr, Capt. M.V. Pranjal, who gave away his life serving the nation. The event profoundly saddens us, the MRPL family, as Capt. Pranjal was our own. He was the only child of our ex-MD, M. Venkatesh and Anuradha Venkatesh.”

ONGC, the parent organisation of MRPL, mourned the demise and said, “With profound sorrow, #ONGC bids farewell to Captain MV Pranjal, a fearless soldier who valiantly sacrificed his life on 22 November 2023, while combating terrorists in Rajouri, Kashmir.“ It further said, „A young man with a promising future, Captain MV Pranjal of 63 Rashtriya Rifles was the only son of former @Ongc_Mrpl MD M Venkatesh & Mrs. Anuradha.“

The oil major said he was an aspiring Major. “Today, we honor Captain Pranjal not just as a soldier but as a cherished son and a loyal friend who impacted the lives of many. His bravery and unwavering commitment will forever inspire us.“

Many Mangalureans took to social media to express their anguish. Mr. Venkatesh, a native of Mysuru, is now settled in Bengaluru.