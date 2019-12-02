Mangaluru

Mangalore University team wins South Zone Volleyball Games

Members of the Mangalore University team.

Mangalore University has emerged champion, for the first time, in the South Zone Inter University Men’s Volleyball Games at Krishna University, Andhra Pradesh, from November 26 to November 30.

University Physical Education Director C.K. Kishore Kumar in a release here stated that with the championship, the university has qualified to the National Level Inter University Men’s Volleyball Games to be held at KIT University, Odisha, in January.

The team defeated APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University, Tamil University, Adi Kavi Nanaiah University and Madras University in the first four rounds and Anna University in the quarter finals to get to the national level. In the league round for the next four places, the team defeated Calicut University, Mahatma Gandhi University and SRMIST, Chennai, to emerge victorious, Mr. Kumar said.

The team members included Supreeth Kumar, M. Naveen, M. Kanchan, Praful S. Dikshith, B.R. Rakesh, K. Tarun Gowda, T.S. Sachin, N. Nikhil, B.K. Shivaprasad, H.K. Mahesh Kumar, Gagan M. Poojary and Chandan. While Narayana Alva trained the team, Kishore Bhandary was the team manager.

