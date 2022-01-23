Man with ₹1.48 crore in cash, 800 grams jewellery arrested

Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel attached to Mangaluru Junction Railway Station on Sunday detained a man travelling with ₹1.48 crore in cash and 800 grams of gold ornaments without any valid records on the Mumbai LTT-Ernakulam Duronto Express.

The RPF personnel later handed over the man, identified as Mahendra Singh Rao (33), a native of Udaipur district in Rajasthan, to the Government Railway Police (GRP), Mangaluru Central, along with the seized material.

The GRP have arrested the man after booking cases under the provisions of the Code of Criminal Procedure and Karnataka Police Act.

RPF personnel, who were conducting a preventive check on the Duronto Express (Train No 12223) that arrivedat 10.20 a.m.at the Junction, examined the luggage of the man, who was occupying Berth 35 on S4 coach, and found currency bundles wrapped in old newspapers.

The accused was taken to the RPF Post where he informed the personnel that he was working for Shubh Gold, owned by Praveen Singh, in Kozhikode of Kerala. A man known to his owner handed him six packs of currency notes and three packets of jewellery at Mumbai to be given to the owner, he told them.

The seized currency notes in ₹2,000 and ₹500 denomination accounted for ₹1,48,58,000, while the gold ornaments weighed around 800 grams, worth ₹40 lakh, the RPF said in a communique.

The operation, under the supervision of RPF Inspector Manoj, was conducted by personnel K. Chithraraj, Satheesh Balaji, K.P. Sanjeev Kumar and K. Shajith.