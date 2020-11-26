Man dies in road accident

A 45-year-old man died after a fish-laden lorry hit him as he was taking a U-turn on his motorcycle near Supreme Community Hall on the National Highway 66 in Surathkal on Tuesday.

The Mangaluru North Traffic Police gave the name of the deceased as Vinod Kumar, a bar bender from Soorinje.

The police said that Kumar was riding the motorcycle from Surathkal and was heading towards Madhya. A CCTV footage shows Kumar briefly stopping at a junction and moving towards Madhya.

The lorry from Udupi is seen hitting the motorcycle and dragging it for about a metre.

The police said that Kumar died on the spot. The police have registered a case against the lorry driver.