Man arrested on the charge of sexually harassing women walking alone

The police have arrested a man on the charge of sexually harassing female students and women when they were walking alone on the road.

The accused has been identified as Deepak Nayak, who used to work as a security guard at Central Investigations Security Services.

A press release by the district police on Saturday said that that for the last few days, he was harassing the women walking alone at Vidyaratna Nagar, Perampalli Road, Eshwar Nagar, Udayavani Printing Press Road.

He used to come on a two-wheeler, harass them and escape. After receiving complaints, the Superintendent of Police, Nisha James, formed a team to track him.

Acting on a tip-off, the police team arrested him at Eshwar Nagar on November 15, and also seized his two-wheeler. His firm had deputed him to work as a security guard at Canara Bank in Udupi. He used to leave his house every night on his motorcycle and go around areas where the streetlamps were not working. In the mornings, he used to harass girl students who used to go out for a walk. During interrogation, Deepak allegedly confessed. A case had been registered against under Section 354 of IPC and investigation is on, the release added.