Lourdes School gets British Council award

Lourdes Central School, Mangaluru, has been awarded the prestigious International School Award by British Council of India.

School Principal Rev. Fr. Robert D’Souza and ISA coordinator Henry Mascarenhas received the award from British Council’s Arts Director Jonathan Kennedy in New Delhi recently.

Fr. D’Souza in a release here said that the award was in recognition of 49 activities in projects such as symbols and emblems of different nations, importance of dress in lifestyle, study of environment and music, need and honour of workers, warning on global warming and challenges of pure water conducted by the school during 2018-19. Reports on these activities, prepared after exchange of ideas with students from Kuwait, Britain and Tanzania, submitted to the British Council, were evaluated and the recognition was awarded.