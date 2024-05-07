GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Last cruise ship of current season arrives at New Mangalore Port

May 07, 2024 10:21 pm | Updated 10:21 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Riviera, the ninth and last cruise ship of the 2023-24 season, arrived at New Mangaluru Port on Tuesday.

Riviera, the ninth and last cruise ship of the 2023-24 season, arrived at New Mangaluru Port on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Riviera, the ninth and last cruise ship of the 2023-24 season, arrived at New Mangaluru Port on Tuesday.

Riviera, the ninth and last cruise ship of the 2023-24 season, arrived at New Mangaluru Port on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Riviera, the ninth and last cruise ship of the 2023-24 season, arrived at New Mangaluru Port on Tuesday.

Riviera, the ninth and last cruise ship of the 2023-24 season, arrived at New Mangaluru Port on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Riviera, the ninth and last cruise ship of the 2023-24 season, arrived at New Mangaluru Port on Tuesday.

Riviera, the ninth and last cruise ship of the 2023-24 season, arrived at New Mangaluru Port on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Riviera, the ninth and last cruise ship of the 2023-24 season, arrived at New Mangaluru Port on Tuesday.

Riviera, the ninth and last cruise ship of the 2023-24 season, arrived at New Mangaluru Port on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The ninth and last cruise ship of the current season arrived at New Mangaluru Port on Tuesday. ‘Riviera’ with 1,141 passengers and 752 crew members called at the port at 8.30 a.m.

The Marshall Islands-flagged ship berthed alongside berth No. 4 in the port. The ship had highest number of passengers among the ships which called at the port in past two years after the pandemic.

It previously called at Cochin Port, and after leaving from New Mangalore, it will sail to Mormugao Port, a release from New Mangalore Port Authority said.

Related Topics

Karnataka / Mangalore / shipping service / tourism / Coronavirus / Kochi / Goa

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.