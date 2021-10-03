KUWSDB clears ₹320 cr. DPR on UGD project for Udupi

Karnataka Urban Water Supply and Drainage Board (KUWSDB) has approved a ₹320 crore detailed project report (DPR) prepared for revamping the underground drainage network in Udupi city, according to Udupi MLA K. Raghupathi Bhat.

Speaking at the birth anniversary programmes of Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri at Bhujanga Park, Ajjarakad, in Udupi on Saturday, the MLA said that the Indrani rivulet has been polluted due to release of sewage into it. The sewage network in the city will be revamped.

He said that Mahatma Gandhi had dreamt of a ‘Clean India’ and his vision was being fulfilled by Indians in the recent decade. The Centre will financially support the cause of clearing garbage across the nation under ‘Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban’ project.

Udupi Deputy Commissioner M. Kurma Rao said that the lives of both iconic figures – Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri – are a model for everyone as they lived the life of simplicity.

He said that as ‘Clean India’ programme is being organised from October 1 to 31 and aims at collecting and processing plastic waste from every household in the district.