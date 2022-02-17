KSRTC to introduce Volvo services

Mangaluru Division of the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) will introduce new services to Hassan, Sirsi and Raichur from Mangaluru.

The corporation said that it is introducing Volvo services between Mangaluru and Hassan at a very economical fare of ₹320 starting Friday. The bus will leave Mangaluru Bus Terminal at Bejai at 5 p.m. to reach Hassan at 9.30 p.m. via B.C. Road and Uppinangady. In the return trip, the service will leave Hassan at 5.15 a.m. to reach Mangaluru at 9.45 a.m.

Mangaluru-Sirsi-Mangaluru service too will be provided through a Volvo coach with a fare of ₹420 via Udupi, Bhatkal, Honnavar Circle and Kumta, the corporation said. The bus will leave State Bank Bus Stand at 3.15 p.m. to reach Sirsi at 9.30 p.m. In the return direction, the bus will leave Sirsi at 5 a.m. to reach State Bank at 11 a.m.

And, the corporation will introduce a Rajahamsa service between Mangaluru and Raichur via Udupi, Kundapur, Siddapura, Hosanagar, Shivamogga, Harihar, Hosapete and Manvi on Fndebruary 25 with a fare of ₹850.

The bus will leave Mangaluru Bus Terminal at 4 p.m. to reach Raichur at 5.30 a.m. the next day and in the return direction, it will leave Raichur at 5 p.m. to reach Mangaluru at 6.45 a.m. the next day.

Advance reservation facilities for these services are available through www.ksrtc.in, the release added.