Kateel mela artists to perform Yakshagana in Muscat

Published - May 21, 2024 08:35 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Yakshagana artist Patla Sathish Shetty speaking at a press conference at Press Club, in Mangaluru on Tuesday, May 21, 2024.

Yakshagana artist Patla Sathish Shetty speaking at a press conference at Press Club, in Mangaluru on Tuesday, May 21, 2024. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Artistes of Kateel Sri Durgaparameshwari Prasaditha Dashavatara Yakshagana Mandali, which is popularly called Kateel mela, will present a Yakshagana show at Muscat on May 31. The show will be hosted by Biruva Jawaner, an organisation based in Muscat.

Addressing presspersons on behalf of the organisation here on Tuesday, Kadri Navaneetha Shetty, an amateur Yakshagana artist, said that 33 artists drawn from six troupes of the mela will perform ‘Sri Devi Mahatme’ episode. There will be no entry fee and free food will be served for the participants.

Vadiraja Kalluraya, an artist of Kateel mela, said that about a decade ago, 21 artists of the mela had presented a show in Singapore.

The show at Muscat will be the traditional one showcasing the “poorva ranga” performance. It will begin at 2 p.m. and end at 9 p.m. (Muscat local time), he said.

Guruprasad Rama Amin Nanil said that the hall in which the artistes will perform at a hotel has a seating capacity of about 1,200.

