Kateel appeals to Union government to open CGHS wellness centre in Mangaluru

August 08, 2023 12:35 am | Updated 12:37 am IST - MANGALURU

Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel has appealed to the Union government to establish a wellness centre (OPD dispensary) of the Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) in Mangaluru.

In a letter to Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare, on Monday, Mr. Kateel said that the wellness centre will help not only Union government pensioners in Dakshina Kannada but those living in the neighbouring districts as well.

He said that Dakshina Kannada and its neighbouring districts have over 46 Union government departments with about 5,500 employees. Probably there are over 29,000 pensioners in the district and in the neighbouring districts who are eligible to get CGHS facilities.

“...But unfortunately due to the absence of the CGHS wellness centre in Mangaluru or any empanelled hospital affiliated to CGHS the pensioners are forced to take treatment for medical emergencies from private doctors or private hospitals at exorbitant cost...,” he said.

Mr. Kateel said that he had written to the Minister on the same earlier on May 31, 2023.