Karanth inspired teachers to look beyond curriculum, says Mangaluru University V-C

Jnanpith awardee Kota Shivaram Karanth continues to be a conscience keeper and inspires teachers to make students look beyond their curriculum, said Mangaluru University Vice-Chancellor P.S. Yadapadithaya here on Saturday.

Speaking at a function, organised by the Dakshina Kannada Sahitya Parishat to present the Karantha award on the 118th birth anniversary of Shivaram Karanth, Mr. Yadapadithaya said the erudite Karanth commanded respect for his knowledge.

“I still remember his advice to me when I just started teaching in the university as a temporary lecturer. Rather than just stating what is in the curriculum, he asked me to go beyond and share my experience with students. I have continued to follow his words,” he added.

Ganesh Karnik, former MLC, said it was unfortunate that stalwarts like Karanth, former Supreme Court Judge K.S. Hegde, and B.R. Ambedkar were not elected to the Lok Sabha.

Octogenarian writer and folk researcher Padaru Mahabhaleshwar Bhat, who was presented with the Karantha award, recalled his brief interactions with Karanth and his wife Leela Karanth.

President of the Dakshina Kannada Sahitya Parishat Pradeep Kumar Kalkura and former State Kannada Sahitya Parishat president Harikrishna Punarooru also spoke.