GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

K. Vasanth Bangera, five-time Belthangady MLA, passes away

Published - May 08, 2024 09:04 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Vasanth Bangera, former MLA from Belthangady.

Vasanth Bangera, former MLA from Belthangady. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

K. Vasanth Bangera, fomer MLA from Belthangady for five terms, passed away at a private hospital in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

He was 78. He is survived by his wife and two daughters. Mr. Bangera was being treated at the hospital for some time. His body will be brought to Belthangady on Thursday, May 9, for cremation, sources said.

A party-hopper, Mr. Bangera won five of the nine Assembly elections he contested from the Belthangady constituency in Dakshina Kannada by being in the BJP, Janata Dal, and Congress.

Mr. Bangera was among the 18 BJP candidates who got elected to the Karnataka Assembly for the first time in 1983. He was among the only two leaders who got re-elected to the Assembly from the BJP in 1985. The other one was B.S. Yediyurappa.

He was elected to the Assembly as the Janata Dal candidate in 1994. Later, he joined the Congress and won the 2008 and 2013 elections.

He lost his last and ninth election against K. Harish Poonja of the BJP in 2018.

Interestingly, Mr. Bangera faced his younger brother K. Prabhakara Bangera of the BJP in five of the nine elections.

Mr. Prabhakara Bangera defeated Mr. Vasanth Bangera in 1999 and 2004 elections. The senior Bangera contested these elections as the Janata Dal (Secular) candidate.

Mr. Vasanth Bangera defeated Mr. Prabhakara Bangera as the Janata Dal candidate in 1994 and as the Congress candidate in 2008.

Related Topics

Karnataka / Mangalore

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.