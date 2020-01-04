‘Judicial probe alone will bring out truth behind Mangaluru police firing’

A judicial probe alone can bring out the truth behind the police excess and the violent protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in the city on December 19, said Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) national president Mohammed Riyaz on Friday.

Speaking to reporters, Mr. Riyaz alleged that the death of 23-year-old Nauseen and 53-year-old Jaleel in the police firing last month was nothing but “a State-sponsored killing”. The two, who were innocent, were unnecessarily shot down by the police, he said.

He alleged that like in Uttar Pradesh, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh activists had joined the police in assaulting peaceful protesters, aggravating the situation in Mangaluru on December 19. “There are videos of RSS activists in plainclothes trashing people at a select few shops in the city market area on that day. What happened in UP was repeated here too,” he said. The Union and State governments are pushing their agenda of creating unrest in society by prompting two communities to fight against each other, he said.

“The State government is wary about a judicial probe as it will bring out the true reasons behind the police firing and the violent reaction of the protesters,” Mr. Riyaz said.

While demanding the suspension of Police Commissioner P.S. Harsha, the DYFI leader said that the family members of the two deceased should get ₹25 lakh each as compensation. The State government should withdraw the “false cases” foisted against innocent people, he added. Mr. Riyaz was part of a delegation of the DYFI central committee that met the kin of Nauseen and Jaleel on Friday. The delegation included DYFI Karnataka and Kerala presidents Muneer Katipalla and A. Satish, DYFI Kerala secretary A.A. Rahim, and DYFI central committee members S.K Sajish and K.U. Janeesh Kumar.

Earlier in the day, Grand Mufti Kanthapuram A.P. Aboobacker Musliyar, who is the top authority on Islamic jurisprudence and religious practices of Sunni sects in India, also met the family members of Nauseen and Jaleel.