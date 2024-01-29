GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Irked residents complain about discharge of wastewater into Kavoor lake

Because of the wastewater, the lake is now polluted, says a resident

January 29, 2024 09:07 pm | Updated 09:07 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Kavoor Lake, spread over 8 acres, was recently rejuvenated by Mangaluru Smart City Ltd., at a cost of ₹8.5 crore.

Kavoor Lake, spread over 8 acres, was recently rejuvenated by Mangaluru Smart City Ltd., at a cost of ₹8.5 crore. | Photo Credit: File photo

A couple of residents from Kavoor on Monday, January 29, complained to Mayor Sudheer Shetty Kannur about the discharge of wastewater from a pig farm to the Kavoor lake spread over 8 acres that was recently rejuvenated by Mangaluru Smart City Ltd., at a cost of ₹8.5 crore.

Mayor Sudheer Shetty Kannur speaking during a phone-in programme in Mangaluru on Monday, January 29.

Mayor Sudheer Shetty Kannur speaking during a phone-in programme in Mangaluru on Monday, January 29. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

During the Mayor’s phone-in programme, Kavoor resident Harish alleged that wastewater from the nearby pig farm was being let into Kavoor lake, one of the largest water bodies of the city. “Because of the discharge of wastewater, the lake is now polluted. The water from the lake is used for pooja at the adjoining Mahalingeshwara temple. Steps need to be taken to prevent pollution of Kavoor lake,” he said.

Another Kavoor resident B.R. D’Souza said Kavoor lake was recently rejuvenated and a walkway was created along the lake bund. With influx of the wastewater, a nauseating smell is coming from the lake and it is difficult to walk around the lake. “The owner of the pig farm is least concerned and continues to discharge wastewater into the lake. The Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) should take action against the unit,” Mr. D’Souza said.

Mr. Kannur said the MCC Health Department team will shortly visit the lake. Necessary corrective action will be taken to prevent pollution, Mr. Kannur said.

Silt-removal from storm water drains

Responding to a caller demanding silt-removal from storm water drains, the Mayor said tender is called for removing silt in the 53 km length of ‘Raja Kaluve’. “Tender process is on. The work will commence shortly,” he said.

Regarding the demand for repair of a leaking overhead tank in Kulai, Mr. Kannur said the water distribution network in the area is being strengthened as part of the Asian Development Bank-funded ‘Jalasiri’ project. “The work is completed and it will be commissioned shortly,” he said.

A resident of Padavinangady said residents of the area were being provided piped drinking water only for two hours a day. Bhaskar, a resident of Malady Court, sought a new bridge over the drain in the locality that is prone to water logging. A resident of Mahakalipadpu sought urgent repair of the damaged cement cover to a drain near Aadimaheshwari temple. A resident of Shivabagh said sought the filling of potholes in Shivabagh 5 Cross Road. Pinto, a resident of Hoige Bazar, sought more road humps and CCTVs in the area.

