Introduction of Vistadome coaches on Mangaluru-Bengaluru trains pushed back to July 11

SWR aims to tap tourist crowd

South Western Railway (SWR) has decided to postpone introduction of Vistadome coaches on Yeshwantpur-Mangaluru Junction-Yeshwantpur day train service from July 7 to July 11.

An official release in Mangaluru said Train No. 06540 Mangaluru Junction-Yeshwantpur Weekly Express Special would be the first to get two Vistadome coaches on July 11. Its pairing train, Train No. 06539, would get the coaches on July 17.

The Yeshwantpur-Karwar tri-weekly special (06211) would get Vistadome coaches on July 12 and Train No. 06212 would get them on July 13. Services of this train between Mangaluru Junction-Karwar-Mangaluru Junction were temporarily cancelled.

Train No. 06575 Yeshwantpur-Mangaluru Junction Gomateshwara tri-weekly Express Special gets Vistadome coaches on July 13 and Train No. 06576 Mangaluru Junction-Yeshwantpur Gomateshwara tri-weekly Express special gets Vistadome coaches on July 14 from Mangaluru Junction.

One general class sitting coach would be removed from each of these trains.

Bookings for Vistadome coaches would commence on July 7. The fare on the Yeshwantpur-Mangaluru Junction stretch would be around ₹1,500.

A file photo of a vistadome coach.

SWR’s Chief Public Relations Officer Aneesh Hegde told The Hindu that Vistadome coaches would be introduced on a Sunday instead of a week day in a bid to attract tourists.