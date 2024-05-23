GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Indian Red Cross Society to provide free blood to patients of BPL families admitted in private hospitals

Published - May 23, 2024 08:45 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Shantharam Shetty, chairman ​of Dakshina Kannada district unit of Indian Red Cross Society​ at a press conference in Mangaluru on Thursday, May 23.

Shantharam Shetty, chairman ​of Dakshina Kannada district unit of Indian Red Cross Society​ at a press conference in Mangaluru on Thursday, May 23. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

The Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS) will shortly start providing blood free of cost to poor patients admitted in private hospitals, said Chairman of IRCS Mangaluru chapter Shantharam Shetty in Mangaluru on Thursday, May 23.

At Meet-the-Press organised at Mangaluru Patrika Bhavan, he said: “We will launch the free blood supply facility to patients of below poverty line families admitted in private hospitals during the opening of the centenary building of ICRS, which is set to be opened in another six months,” Mr. Shetty said.

The three-storeyed centenary building of IRCS Mangaluru is coming up near the office of the Deputy Commissioner. This building is being constructed at a cost of ₹6 crore. Several organisations have donated funds for construction of the building, he said.

Mr. Shetty said IRCS’s Blood Bank on Government Lady Goschen Hospital premises has been providing blood free of cost daily to 25 women who give birth to a child in the hospital. On average, the society is giving 6,000 units of blood free of cost to these women every year and the monthly expense comes to about ₹4 lakh. The society is offering blood at 50% rebate to patients admitted at Government Wenlock Hospital.

The IRCS Mangaluru has been functioning for the past five decades. In the last seven years, it has won several State-level awards, including the best-managed blood bank award. It has been working with NSS, NCC, Youth Red Cross units of colleges, and also with other social organisations in organising blood donation camps. It has also been distributing wheelchairs, water beds and other necessary articles free of cost to needy patients.

The chapter has been running a permanent helpline at the Government Wenlock hospital. It was also running a community library in the hospital. Around 20 Youth Red Cross members were helping patients and their attendants every day at the Government Wenlock Hospital, Mr. Shetty said.

