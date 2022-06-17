Indian Coast Guard’s quarters inaugurated at Bajpe

Indian Coast Guard’s West Coast Regional Commander S. Paramesh inaugurated the Defence Security Corps accommodation for coast guard personnel constructed at Bajpe on the outskirts of the city, virtually on June 15.

The living accommodation along with allied facilities for 83 DSC personnel has been built as part of two separate projects, a Coast Guard release said.

The new accommodation complex has state-of-the-art, energy efficient and comprehensive security management measures. The buildings utilise resource efficient green technology and promote environment friendly practices.

The Regional Commander appreciated the Military Engineering Services and its personnel for bringing the project to fruition which is as per latest specifications.

The Coast Guard is undertaking infrastructure development at Bajpe to strengthen its operational reach and enhance the coastal security along the coast of Karnataka. The major ongoing projects at Bajpe include building administrative, technical, and living accommodation for the Coast Guard Air Enclave and married accommodation for officers and DSC personnel.

Mangaluru is being developed as a major station where the Coast Guard Training Academy of global standards is also being planned, the release said.