Hours after engagement, man dies in accident

Two persons, including 28-year-old Ronald who got engaged on Sunday, died following a motorcycle accident near Bhagwan Mahaveer Junction early on Monday.

The Mangaluru East Traffic police said that after his engagement, Ronald was driving his cousin, Roshwin Jackson D’Souza (21), home.

The police said that around 1 a.m. near the junction, a lorry came in the wrong direction and collided with the motorcycle. As the two fell off the motorcycle, the lorry driver sped away. Motorists stopped their vehicles and shifted the injured to a nearby private hospital, where they were declared dead.

The police said that Ronald was working in a logistics firm in Dubai. He had come down to the city on May 12 for his engagement ceremony on Sunday.

Ronald and his younger sister were brought up by his uncle following death of his parents two decades ago. Ronald leaves behind his younger sister. Roshwin leaves behind his mother Celine D’Souza and brother Joswin, the police added.