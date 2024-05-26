Home guards to be deployed at popular beaches in Dakshina Kannada from June 1

The Home Guards and Civil Defence Department will deploy home guards as beach guards across the eight popular beaches in Dakshina Kannada district during monsoon from June 1, said Home Guards District Commandant Muralee Mohana Choontharu.

Visiting Sasihithlu and Surathkal beaches to check the preparedness of the personnel on Sunday, May 26, Dr. Choontharu said the guards to be deployed were given proper training to attend to calamities. In a statement, he said the district unit has 70 home guards in the disaster management unit that would function as per the direction of the Deputy Commissioner.

Prominent beaches, including Someshwara, Mogaveerapatna, Ullala, Fathima, Tannirbhavi, Panambur, Surathkal, and Sasihithlu would have two beach guards each at two shifts, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. from June 1. Dr. Choontharu said the beach guards have been at work for the last five years from June to September when the sea becomes rough due to southwest monsoon. Tourists not aware of the sea and beach conditions tend to enter the waters thereby putting themselves in danger. The beach guards would warn those entering the waters to be on safer side and if required, would assist them, he said.

Dr. Choontharu said the home guards would work in coordination with the police and Fire and Emergency Services Departments to avert any natural disaster. Guards are ready for action in other parts of the district, including Kukke Subrahmanya bathing ghat, Uppinangady, Bantwal, Mulki, Sullia, Belthangady, etc. As many as 10 guards would be kept as reserve at the district office, he added. The department has also kept expert swimmers and divers identified to handle any eventuality.