High-tech bus shelter inaugurated in Surathkal

January 02, 2023 08:16 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - MANGALURU

A high-tech bus shelter, having SOS button for women, free wifi and drinking water facilities, touch screen to know bus timings, and built by Mangaluru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) in front of Govinda Dasa College in Surathkal was put into use on Monday, January 2.

Speaking to press persons after inaugurating it, Y. Bharat Shetty, Mangaluru City North MLA, said that when pressed for help the SOS button sends an alert to five phone numbers including to Surathkal police station, Police Inspector and Assistant Commissioner of Police of the area and the Command Control Centre in Mangaluru City Corporation. Simultaneously, it will sound an alarm in the bus shelter itself.

The shelter has CCTV cameras whose coverage includes both inside and outside the shelter. It is linked to the area police station and to the mobile phones of the area police officials concerned. Hence, police can keep a vigil by watching the footage of CCTV. In case of help they can rush to the shelter.

The internet connected touch screen provides information on the timings of all buses passing through Surathkal. It also has bus tracking facility. An App on the touch screen provided information on places of interest nearby Surathkal. It also has “I Love Surathkal” selfie point. The shelter has 12 seats.

Dr. Shetty said that the Mangaluru Chemicals and Fertilisers Ltd is building a high tech public toilet near the bus shelter. It will be ready soon.

The chairman of MUDA Ravishankar Mijar said that the MUDA spent ₹30 lakh to build the shelter. The authority has renovated two parks, near the shelter, in Surathkal which will be inaugurated on January 7.