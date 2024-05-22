GIFT a SubscriptionGift
High drama outside Poonja’s house after police arrive for inquiry

A large number of supporters had gathered there fearing that he could be arrested

Published - May 22, 2024 09:32 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
The crowd outside BJP MLA Harish Poonja’s house at Gardadi village, near Belthangady, when the police arrived there for an inquiry on Wednesday.

The crowd outside BJP MLA Harish Poonja’s house at Gardadi village, near Belthangady, when the police arrived there for an inquiry on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

High drama prevailed at the house of BJP MLA for Belthangady, Harish Poonja, near Belthangady in Dakshina Kannada on Wednesday when the police arrived for inquiry in connection with two cases registered against him a few days ago.

A large number of party workers and leaders gathered at the house to oppose the possibility of police arresting the MLA. The police who spent over 10 hours at the house, from 8 a.m. to 6.30 p.m., returned after asking the MLA to come to the Belthangady police station for inquiry within three days. Most party workers dispersed after this.

The police had registered a case against him on May 19 after the MLA created a ruckus at Belthangady police station on the night of May 18 over the arrest of taluk BJP Yuva Morcha president Shashiraj Shetty in connection with an illegal quarrying case.

A second case was registered on May 21 against Mr. Poonja following a protest on May 20 without permission in front of Vikasa Soudha at Belthangady opposing the arrest of Mr. Shetty.

Notices served

On Wednesday, party workers opposed what they perceived to to be a move by the police to arrest the MLA without serving him any notice to appear for inquiry.

After the MLA’s advocate Shambu Sharma insisted that the police serve a notice in the first case, it was served at about 11 a.m. A notice to appear for inquiry in the second case was served at 6 p.m.

Tension escalated at the place as several local leaders of the party, including Nalin Kumar Kateel, MP, and other party MLAs arrived at the house after hearing that the police were at the spot to arrest the MLA. Party workers raised slogans against the Congress government.

Sensing that there could be a law and order problem if the MLA was arrested, the police team, led by a Deputy Superintendent of Police, left the place in the evening.

