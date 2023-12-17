GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Health department closes down unauthorised clinics, laboratories in Udupi district

Department asks people to report about quacks and unauthorised laboratories and urges them not to approach unauthorised facilities

December 17, 2023 01:13 pm | Updated 01:13 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Health department officials booked a case and closed down a clinic being operated without any expertise and license by one Sandesh Rao in Aruru village, Udupi taluk during a week-long drive recently in Udupi district.

Health department officials booked a case and closed down a clinic being operated without any expertise and license by one Sandesh Rao in Aruru village, Udupi taluk during a week-long drive recently in Udupi district. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The health and family welfare department and respective taluk level authorities under the Karnataka Private Medical Establishments Act raided unauthorised clinics and laboratories in Udupi district, closed some of them and booked cases against some other, during the week.

Following complaints of quacks and unauthorised laboratories operating in the district, the department initiated action to get such units closed, said an official release.

A team of Udupi taluk inspected Dhanvantari Clinic in Adi Udupi and found that A.R. Acharya was also practising Allopathy along with Ayurveda for which he had license and registration. The team booked a case against Dr. Acharya in this regard.

The team also raided a clinic in Aururu in the taluk and found that one Sandesh Rao was operating a clinic without any technical expertise or license. Besides booking a case against him, the team closed the clinic.

A team of Kundapura health department found that Prajith S. Nambiyar was practising Allopahty while having license and registration for Ayurveda at Navunda in Byndoor taluk. The team booked a case against Dr. Nambiyar in this regard.

The team raided Sushma Clinical Lab in Uppunda in Byndoor taluk and found that one Latha Sunil K was operating the lab without license. It booked a case and closed the laboratory. Similarly, it found Biolin Lab in Kundapura was being operated by a person without registration certificate. It filed an FIR against the owners of the lab, the release said.

Health and Family Welfare Department has urged general public not to avail services from unregistered medical practitioners or laboratories. If they have any information about quacks (fake medical practitioners), they may inform the department over phone, 8277505911 (Kundapura), 8277505892 (Karkala) or the district health and family welfare office, 0820-2525566/ 2536650.

Related Topics

Karnataka

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.