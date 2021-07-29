Head constable arrested for harassing minor

The Woman Police on Wednesday arrested head constable Vinod attached to a police station in the city on the charge of harassing a minor girl.

The police said that the father of the girl had filed a complaint with a city police station in January this year stating that an autorickshaw driver was harassing his daughter.

Vinod, who was in that station, secured the mobile number of the girl. He then started harassing her by sending lewd messages and making phone calls to her. The girl’s mother approached the Child Welfare Committee, which informed the Woman Police.

The police said that Vinod has been arrested for violation of provisions of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.