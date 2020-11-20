Hariram Shankar takes charge as DCP (Law and Order)

Hariram Shankar, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Kundapur Sub-Division, has taken charge as the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order), Mangaluru city, as incumbent Arunangshu Giri has gone on leave.

In an order dated November 18, Director-General and Inspector General of Police Praveen Sood said Mr. Giri’s application for leave from November 18 to December 2 on personal grounds has been approved. Till further orders, Mr. Shankar was asked to discharge as DCP (L and O) on OOD basis.

The Deputy Superintendent of Police, Karkala Sub-Division, Udupi, was asked to hold the additional charge of the post of ASP, Kundapur Sub-Division, Udupi, the order stated.

Mr. Shankar, a native of Thrissur in Kerala, is from the 2017 IPS batch. Mr. Shankar is the mechanical engineering graduate from NIT, Calicut. After serving as the probationary ASP in Athani of Belagavi district, Mr. Shankar was posted as ASP, Kundapur Sub-Division, last September.