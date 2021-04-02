Group of six arrested in connection with assault

A driver and a cleaner of a pick-up vehicle were assaulted near Melantabettu Gram Panchayat office in Belthangady taluk on Wednesday night by a group of people which accused the former of illegally transporting cattle. The police arrested six persons in connection with the assault on Thursday.

The Belthangady Police gave the names of the victims as Abdul Raheem and Mohammed Mustafa, both residents of Kuppettu village of Belthangady.

The police said that the two had gone to Belthangady Church Road for getting their vehicle repaired. The two then visited the house of Abdul Rahim’s relative and had dinner. When they were returning, at around 11 p.m., two persons on a motorcycle stopped the pick-up vehicle near the Gram Panchayat office. Then, a group of people came in a car and assaulted Raheem and Mustafa after accusing the latter of indulging in illegal cattle transportation.

As a passer-by rushed to their rescue, the assailants left the place. Rahim and Mustafa, who suffered injury on the head and chest, were treated at a local hospital in Belthangady before being shifted to a private hospital in Mangaluru.

After a complaint, the Belthangady Police arrested Sabu, Rajesh Bhat, Rakesh Bhat, Guruprasad, Lokesh and Chidanand. They were charged with offences under Sections 143, 147, 341, 504, 506, 323, 324, 326, 355 and 427 of the Indian Penal Code.