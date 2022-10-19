Govt. will develop Marnamikatta, Urwa Market, Ambedkar Circles, says MLA

Bhoomi Puja performed for taking up five projects in the city through Mangaluru Smart City Ltd.

Mangaluru City South MLA D. Vedavyasa Kamath, and Nalin Kumar Kateel, MP, at the bhoomi puja for five projects in Mangaluru on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Mangaluru City South MLA D. Vedavyasa Kamath said here on Tuesday that the government will re-develop and beautify Marnamikatta, Urwa Market and Ambedkar Circles in the city soon.

Addressing a gathering after performing ‘bhoomi pooja’ for taking up five projects, costing ₹9.3 crore, through Mangaluru Smart City Ltd. (MSCL) in the city, the MLA said that the Marnamikata Circle will have statues of tigers, like the statues of lions placed in the Mangaladevi Circle which was inaugurated at Jeppu recently.

He said that a statue of Shivaji mounted on a horse will be installed at Pumpwell Junction. In addition, the Mannagudda Gurji Junction will be re-developed to have a circle in place.

Nalin Kumar Kateel, MP, said that the fly over at Pumpwell Junction will be named after 24th Jain ‘tirthankara’ Mahaveera.

The five projects to which the bhoomi puja was performed included the re-development of a traffic island at Pumpwell Junction and beautification the land below Pumpwell fly over at a cost of ₹40 lakh sponsored by the Karnataka Bank.

Mr. Kateel said that the erstwhile Mahaveera Circle at Pumpwell Junction which had a huge ‘kalasha’ was removed for building the flyover as part of the four-lane highway widening project of the national highway No. 66 (Kerala-Goa).

The ‘kalasha’ served as the landmark for entry into the city. The ‘kalasha’ will be re-stored in the traffic island to be beautified in the same junction.

The other four projects comprised re-development and beautification of A B Shetty Circle at a cost of ₹40 lakh sponsored by the Bank of Baroda and constructing 18 mts long and nine mts wide culvert on Pandeshwara main road at Shivanagara at a cost of ₹2 crore.

The remaining two projects were upgrading the 550m stretch of the road from Pandeshwara Main Road to Lee Well Junction as a 12m wide concrete road with storm-water drains, footpaths, and streetlights at a cost of ₹4.25 crore and developing a 250m road from Rashtrakavi Govinda Pai Circle to Mahammayi Road as a 9m wide concrete road with footpaths, storm-water drains, and streetlights at a cost of ₹2.25 crore.