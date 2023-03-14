Government bans mining and stone crushing in 2-km radius of Karinja Hills

March 14, 2023 09:29 pm | Updated 09:29 pm IST - MANGALURU

Responding to demands for the protection of the ancient Karinjeshwara Temple located atop Karinja hills in Bantwal taluk of Dakshina Kannada district, the State government on Tuesday banned all kinds of mining and stone-crushing activities within a 2-km radius of the Hills.

In the notification issued by the Industries and Commerce Department, the government said the radius area has been earmarked for religious activities. Hence mining and stone-crushing activities will be barred from immediate effect and till further orders. The notification has been issued under Rule 8 (3) of the Karnataka Minor Mineral Concession Rules 1994.

Karinja is located at a distance of 36 km from Mangaluru, off the Mangaluru-Mudigere national highway. Nestled amidst forest areas, this hillock houses Karinjeshwara and Parvathi Amma Temples and has a beautiful pond at the base. Devotees have to climb a fleet of stairs carved on stones to reach both the temples.

Residents have been demanding action by the government to stop stone-quarrying activities around the hillock as it was threatening the temple as well as the fragile environment in the region. Residents took part in a protest last year in this regard by the Hindu Jagarana Vedike.

Dakshina Kannada in-charge Minister V. Sunil Kumar visited the place on January 10 and directed then Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra to submit a proposal for banning mining and quarrying activity in the vicinty of the temple.

Three stone-quarrying units operating in a one-acre area in Kavala Mudooru and Kavala Padoor villages since 2007 have also been closed, he said.

Deputy Commissioner M.R. Ravikumar said two months ago, the district administration sent a detailed proposal to the Secretary, Mines and Geology Department, seeking a ban on mining and quarrying.

The proposal was based on a detailed report that had inputs and survey reports from the tahsildar, the Mines and Geology Department, and the Forest Department, he said.