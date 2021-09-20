Good number of students turn up for higher primary classes

Two days after physical classes opened for Classes VIII, IX and X, offline classes for Classes VI and VII commenced in Dakshina Kannada on Monday. And, a good number of students turned up on the first day.

Like the reception given to secondary class students on Friday, teachers in many schools in the district received students from Classes VI and VII with warmth. Flowers were offered to them after the mandatory thermal screening.

While schools with fewer number of students held classes for three hours in the morning, those with a higher number of students held classes in two batches, one in the morning and the second in the afternoon. Only 20 students were allowed in a class. All schools distributed textbooks to students.

At the Government Higher Primary School, Aletty in Sullia taluk, parents worked along with teachers on Sunday in cleaning classrooms and toilets. All rooms were sanitised and a small video of the activity was sent across different WhatsApp groups, with an invitation to students to attend classes. Teachers personally called up parents who do not have smartphones and informed them about the start of classes. “All parents were eager to send their wards to school,” said English teacher Sunil Kumar.

As many as 37 students turned up for two classes in Aletty. While those who came from a distance had brought their tiffin boxes with them and left school after having lunch, students staying nearby left for their houses after the end of the day’s classes at 1 p.m.

There was not much of studies on the first day in many of the schools and teachers had interaction with students on topics such as how they spent time during the break from physical classes. Some teachers checked assignments and also the progress of the students have made in different learning activities that were conveyed online. Teachers have been told to hold bridge course for students for the next few days.

A batch of 10 students of the Government Higher Primary School in Moodambail in Bantwal stayed back in the school after 1 p.m. These students had their lunch in the school and then worked for an hour with teachers for their projects on waste management and biodiversity.

Headmaster of Government Higher Primary School, Alankar in Belthangady taluk, Ningaraju said that several members of the School Development and Monitoring Committee took part in doing arati for 64 students who attended classes for Class VI and VII.